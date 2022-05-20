Plustick Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Cornerstone Building Brands makes up approximately 2.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cornerstone Building Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.