Plustick Management LLC Invests $9.37 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Teck Resources comprises 4.3% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,503. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.