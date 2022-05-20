Plustick Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. BlackBerry comprises approximately 1.7% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in BlackBerry by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

