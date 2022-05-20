Plustick Management LLC Takes Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Gran Tierra Energy makes up 1.1% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned 0.82% of Gran Tierra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 603,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 178,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,090. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $550.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

