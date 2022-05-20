Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

