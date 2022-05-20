Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,697 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

