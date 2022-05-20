Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.71. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 40 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.
Procaps Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
