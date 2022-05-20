Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Shares of Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.71. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 40 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group, SA operates as an integrated healthcare and pharmaceutical company worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

