Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $389,054.33 and approximately $39,435.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.03 or 0.01221983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.38 or 0.00517067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,190.99 or 1.80654962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

