ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Up 3.5%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 1,198,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,997,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 900.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

