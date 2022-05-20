Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $208.29 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.