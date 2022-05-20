Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 268.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

