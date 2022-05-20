Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $364.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

