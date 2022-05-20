Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,455,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

