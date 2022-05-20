Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.38 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

