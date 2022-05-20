Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 463 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

PGR stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

