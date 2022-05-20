Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $332.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $576,460.68 and approximately $332.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,210.43 or 0.07596133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00512023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032954 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,851.68 or 1.78188429 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

