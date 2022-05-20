Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Issued By Barrington Research

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $174.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

