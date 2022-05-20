Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 69.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

