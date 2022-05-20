Quant (QNT) Price Tops $65.91 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $65.91 or 0.00226783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $795.68 million and approximately $44.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

