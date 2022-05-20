QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $348,666.21 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE QS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
QS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantumScape (QS)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.