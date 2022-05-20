QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $348,666.21 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $65,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $22,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

