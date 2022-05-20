Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 273,673 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 2,716.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Rocket Lab USA worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $32,260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.54 and its 200 day moving average is 10.15. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

