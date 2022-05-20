Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 273,673 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 2,716.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,673 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Rocket Lab USA worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $32,260,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.54 and its 200 day moving average is 10.15. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.55 and a 12 month high of 21.34.
Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.