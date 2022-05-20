Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 60,523 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,523 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Hilltop worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.08 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.