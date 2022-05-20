Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Copa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,814 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 985,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,230,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

