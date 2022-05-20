Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.27 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3,089.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

