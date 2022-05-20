Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $9,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

BSIG stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $822.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

