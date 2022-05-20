Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.61 Million in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.29% of Sylvamo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SLVM opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

