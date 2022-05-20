Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $558,119. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoPhotonics Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.