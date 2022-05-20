Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 4,297 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

