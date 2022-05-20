Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 4,605 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 38,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

