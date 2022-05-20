Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 148,662 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,662 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

