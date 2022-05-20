Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 27,287 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 470,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after buying an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 341,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.30 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

