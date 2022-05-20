Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 579,660 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,660 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.82 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

