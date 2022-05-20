Rainicorn Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.34 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $10.34 million and $45,132.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,204% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.13 or 0.07976739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00509785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.36 or 1.77402982 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

