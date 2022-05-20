Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 681,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Rambus has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

