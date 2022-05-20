Raven Protocol Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 million and $666.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.77 or 0.01791590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00515745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,033.19 or 1.80393995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009040 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

