Raymond James Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

WMT opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

