Raymond James Trims Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Target Price to C$5.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$188.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

