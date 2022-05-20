Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $387,023.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and $387,023.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

