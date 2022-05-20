Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 703,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 449,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.74 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.