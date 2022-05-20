Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys A$31,000.00 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($21,678.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Redbank Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
