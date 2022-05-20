Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys A$31,000.00 in Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCPGet Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($21,678.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Redbank Copper Company Profile

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of copper resources in Australia. Its flagship project is the Redbank Copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory. The company was formerly known as Redbank Mines Limited and changed its name to Redbank Copper Limited in 2009.

