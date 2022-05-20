Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the period. Genpact makes up 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,856,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,807,000 after buying an additional 368,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Genpact by 376.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 435,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after buying an additional 344,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $41.95. 783,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

