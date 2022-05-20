Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Nomad Foods worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,815,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

