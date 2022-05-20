Renaissance Group LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,303,000 after acquiring an additional 302,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.94. 574,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,672. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.