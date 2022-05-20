Renaissance Group LLC Has $30.65 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

NOW stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

