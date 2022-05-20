Renaissance Group LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 310,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

