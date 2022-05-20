Renaissance Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,949. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.35 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day moving average is $387.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

