Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.15. 2,088,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,056. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.