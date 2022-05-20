Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

MLM stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.76. 658,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,237. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.28 and its 200 day moving average is $390.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

