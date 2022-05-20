Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,474 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 1.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Atlassian worth $1,107,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $4,739,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after acquiring an additional 192,564 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

