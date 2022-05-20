Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $465.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,237.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,202.27 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,551.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,722.54.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

